Chase Leads to Arrest

Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL ksal news of an arrest made on Wednesday night following a chase.

On October 12, at 10:08 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Broadway at the Log Cabin Motel. After the driver had made a wide turn. Once the vehicle stopped the passenger got out and started running. A short time later another deputy was able to catch up with the runner on North St. and identified him as 20-year-old Brian Cleveland. He was wanted on two warrants out of Mitchell county for probation violation. He was charged with interference and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was released from the scene and no citation was given for the wide turn. There was a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle but no marijuana was located.