Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 49 °

Chase Leads to Arrest

KSAL StaffOctober 13, 2022

Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL ksal news of an arrest made on Wednesday night following a chase.

On October 12, at 10:08 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Broadway at the Log Cabin Motel. After the driver had made a wide turn. Once the vehicle stopped the passenger got out and started running. A short time later another deputy was able to catch up with the runner on North St. and identified him as 20-year-old Brian Cleveland. He was wanted on two warrants out of Mitchell county for probation violation. He was charged with interference and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was released from the scene and no citation was given for the wide turn. There was a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle but no marijuana was located.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Baylor Chosen Big 12 Men’s Basket...

For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big ...

October 13, 2022 Comments

Deaver’s record-breaking perf...

Sports News

October 13, 2022

Men’s Soccer drops match to Bethany

Sports News

October 13, 2022

Chase Leads to Arrest

Kansas News

October 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Leads to Arrest
October 13, 2022Comments
Another Hit and Run
October 13, 2022Comments
Driver Strikes Home
October 13, 2022Comments
Fund Established to Help ...
October 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra