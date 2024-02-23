Chase Ends with Flat Tires, 2 Arrests

A chase that began near the Salina Walmart ends in Marquette with the arrest of a man and woman in a stolen car from Wichita.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 6:10am a tag reader device alerted authorities that a reported stolen Chevy passenger car was in Salina Friday morning.

Officers located the car and the driver fled southbound on I-135. Speeds reached over 100 mph and moved to westbound Kansas Highway 4.

During the pursuit a tire deflation device was used successfully – however the suspect continued to flee with flattened tires. Kansas Highway Patrol was able to bring the pursuit to an end near Marquette and took two people into custody.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Michael Trautloff of Haven, Kansas. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for felony fleeing, elude and obstruction.

The female passenger had an active warrant out of Sedgwick County and was transported to Wichita by KHP.