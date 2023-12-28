Chase Ends with Drug Related Arrest

A high speed pursuit ends with a drug related arrest in Salina.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that early Thursday morning around 3am, an officer on patrol turned to follow a car in the area of Prescott and Montrose, prompting the driver to accelerate.

Police say the 1998 Nissan Sentra reached speeds of 68mph in a 30mph speed zone. The officer terminated the chase for safety concerns in the area of Oakdale Park and the abandoned car was found a short time later in the 1200 block of E. Iron.

Officers located the driver hiding in a nearby yard and took him into custody.

Corry Barnes, 21 of Salina is now facing multiple traffic violations plus possible charges for possession of an opiate after police found drug paraphernalia containing fentanyl residue on it.