Chase Ends with Couple in Custody

A couple wanted on outstanding warrants tried to hide in a woman’s basement after leading Salina Police on a late night chase in a stolen SUV.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Dustin Reavis and 24-year-old Claire Base were taken into custody by four officers who entered a home in the 300 block of E. Stimmel Tuesday night around 10:30pm.

Police say the high speed pursuit began when their vehicle exited the Flying J on North Ohio and then failed to use a turn signal. A patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop but Reavis sped away in a stolen Chevy Avalanche.

The chase that began on South Ohio came to a noisy end after the Avalanche ran through a soybean field, hit a mailbox and smashed into a tree on E. Stimmel Road. The two then fled the wreck and ran into a nearby house to hide in the basement. The resident told officers she did not know the man and woman.

Reavis and Base now face numerous charges that could include aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property and probation violations. Police say the wrecked Chevy Avalanche was stolen in Hutchinson and was displaying a stolen license plate.