Chase Ends with Arrest in Beverly

A Salina man was taken into custody after a high speed chase that crossed into Ottawa and Lincoln Counties.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a patrol deputy noticed a distracted driver speeding on I-70 in a 2008 Chevy Impala on Saturday morning around 9am.

The driver exited the interstate at Hedville Road and led authorities on a chase that wound in and out of Lincoln and Ottawa Counties, then back to Lincoln ending with his arrest in the town of Beverly after citizens reported a man wandering around.

Authorities are requesting numerous charges against 43-year-old Dustin Howell that could include flee and elude, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say he is a habitual violator.