Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 34 °

Chase Ends with Arrest in Beverly

KSAL StaffNovember 28, 2022

A Salina man was taken into custody after a high speed chase that crossed into Ottawa and Lincoln Counties.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a patrol deputy noticed a distracted driver speeding on I-70 in a 2008 Chevy Impala on Saturday morning around 9am.

The driver exited the interstate at Hedville Road and led authorities on a chase that wound in and out of Lincoln and Ottawa Counties, then back to Lincoln ending with his arrest in the town of Beverly after citizens reported a man wandering around.

Authorities are requesting numerous charges against 43-year-old Dustin Howell that could include flee and elude, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say he is a habitual violator.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Chase Ends with Arrest in Beverly

A Salina man was taken into custody after a high speed chase that crossed into Ottawa and Lincoln Co...

November 28, 2022 Comments

Rovelto Signing Class Adds 4 to Spr...

Sports News

November 28, 2022

Porter Earns Honor Roll Nod

Sports News

November 28, 2022

K-State Takes on TCU in 2022 Big 12...

Sports News

November 28, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Ends with Arrest in...
November 28, 2022Comments
PlayStations Stolen
November 28, 2022Comments
Fatal Workplace Accident
November 28, 2022Comments
Christmas by Candlelight ...
November 28, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra