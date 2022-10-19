Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 32 °

Chase Ends with Arrest

KSAL StaffOctober 19, 2022

A high speed pursuit that began at the Ohio Street Flying J ends in Dickinson County with the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading authorities on a chase down I-70 at speeds approaching 100-mph.

Police say Fenton did not slow down when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop after noticing his 2005 Chevy Avalanche had an expired tag.

The Salina Police officer ended pursuit for safety issues – contacting Dickinson County law enforcement about the east bound speeding truck.

Fenton was arrested there and is facing numerous traffic violations that could include speeding, flee and elude and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Former Salina Officer is New Unders...

A former Salina Police Officer is the new Undersheriff in Dickinson County. According to the Dick...

October 19, 2022 Comments

Chase Ends with Arrest

Kansas News

October 19, 2022

Stolen Harley Recovered

Kansas News

October 19, 2022

Low Stress Cattle Handling

Farming News

October 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Ends with Arrest
October 19, 2022Comments
Stolen Harley Recovered
October 19, 2022Comments
Woman Charged in Deadly H...
October 19, 2022Comments
Former KSAL Show Host Rem...
October 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra