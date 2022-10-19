Chase Ends with Arrest

A high speed pursuit that began at the Ohio Street Flying J ends in Dickinson County with the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading authorities on a chase down I-70 at speeds approaching 100-mph.

Police say Fenton did not slow down when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop after noticing his 2005 Chevy Avalanche had an expired tag.

The Salina Police officer ended pursuit for safety issues – contacting Dickinson County law enforcement about the east bound speeding truck.

Fenton was arrested there and is facing numerous traffic violations that could include speeding, flee and elude and driving on a suspended license.