Chase Ends with Arrest

A high-speed pursuit ends with a crash and a drug related arrest on Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the chase began within Salina city limits just before 2am on Sunday after a Salina Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Crawford and Whittinghill.

Police say the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit two nights before – and took off again reaching speeds of over 80 mph heading west on Crawford. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kristofer Allen of Salina after he lost control of the 2006 Nissan Altima and became stuck in a ditch in the 4000 block of West Crawford.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include speeding, flee and elude, and drug charges for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.