Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 31 °

Chase Ends with Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 2, 2019

A high-speed pursuit ends with a crash and a drug related arrest on Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the chase began within Salina city limits just before 2am on Sunday after a Salina Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Crawford and Whittinghill.

Police say the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit two nights before – and took off again reaching speeds of over 80 mph heading west on Crawford. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kristofer Allen of Salina after he lost control of the 2006 Nissan Altima and became stuck in a ditch in the 4000 block of West Crawford.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include speeding, flee and elude, and drug charges for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Today is “Giving Tuesday”

Folks are encouraged to show their generosity on this Giving Tuesday. In 2012 the Tuesday followi...

December 3, 2019 Comments

Open Meetings & Records Traini...

Kansas News

December 3, 2019

Abilene Remember Me Tree & Can...

Kansas News

December 3, 2019

Salina Police Seeking Missing Man

Kansas News

December 2, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Open Meetings & Reco...
December 3, 2019Comments
Abilene Remember Me Tree ...
December 3, 2019Comments
Salina Police Seeking Mis...
December 2, 2019Comments
Man Allegedly Hit 2 Deput...
December 2, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH