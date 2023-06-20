Chase Ends When Passenger Pulls Key Out

An illegal tag on a car initiated a police pursuit and arrest on Saturday.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that around 4pm, a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Crawford.

Police say the driver of the Nissan Maxima sped up, weaving through residential streets at speeds that reached 50-mph. With an eye for safety, the officer broke off the pursuit and that’s when the car suddenly stopped and 37-year-old Zachariah Humphreys jumped out and ran.

He was caught a short time later in the area of 400 S. 11th and taken into custody.

A 36-year-old woman and her two pre-teen children were also in the car and were not hurt.

Police report the woman was pleading with the driver to pull over and she stopped the car by pulling the key out. Humphreys is now facing a slew of charges that could include kidnapping, flee and elude, reckless driving and endangering a child.