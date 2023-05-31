Chase, Arrest

A foot chase ends with the arrest of a Salina man wanted on felony warrants.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Tuesday afternoon around 4pm, an officer on patrol recognized a man who was wanted on a couple of warrants walking in the 600 block of W. Prescott.

The officer attempted to contact the suspect but he ran.

The pursuit ended a short time later when the cop noticed an open garage door in the 600 block of S. 11th. He entered and found 24-year-old Dylan Woodcox hiding inside.

He’s now facing additional charges for running from police and drug possession after officers allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.