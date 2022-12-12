Chase and Meth Arrest

A Salina man was tased and taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase down Santa Fe Saturday evening around 6:15pm

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed an expired tag on a 2011 Harley Davidson and followed the rider to attempt a stop.

Police say 56-year-old Odell Wilson sped up on the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front, ran a couple stop signs then hit 75-mph heading northbound on Santa Fe before crashing in the parking lot at the Salvation Army located at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

He attempted to restart the bike before trying to run away from police. He’s now facing multiple traffic violations plus charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after officers found over 20-grams of meth packaged up for sales.