Chase and Arrest

A high speed pursuit that began in Salina ended with an arrest in Ellsworth County.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized a driver who was wanted on multiple warrants and attempted to make a traffic stop on I-135 near Magnolia early Friday morning.

Police say instead of pulling over, 19-year-old William Donahue, Jr., sped away, exiting at State Street then fleeing westbound on Old 40 Highway around 12:20am.

Speeds reached 100-mph and officers say he blew through Brookville at 80-mph in a 45 mile per hour zone. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and deputies from Ellsworth County joined in as the chase stretched to the west, ending after Donahue’s Chevy Equinox was spiked stripped and disabled.

Donahue, Jr., is now facing multiple new charges that could include: felony flee, speeding, obstruction and theft that will be added to his four Saline County District Court warrants along with three municipal court warrants.