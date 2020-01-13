Charlie Daniels Band Coming to Salina

A night of classic country and Southern rock is coming to Salina this spring. The “Fire on the Mountain Tour” featuring The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band with special guest the Scooter Brown Band, are coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Best known for its Grammy winning hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” The Charlie Daniels Band has been performing on stage & screen for over 50 years. From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels.

The Marshall Tucker Band has been in tune and tearing it up on live stages both big and small across the globe since 1972. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over in its wake. Fans will singalong to “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See” and, the testifying travelogue warning of “Fire on the Mountain,” to name but a few.

“The Charlie Daniels Band has played more dates with The Marshall Tucker Band over the past 45 years than any other band we’ve ever worked with,” says Charlie Daniels. “Even after all these years — after the tragedies, the miles, the personnel changes, and the many developments in the music business — MTB and CDB are still a viable package that offers an entertaining and crowd-satisfying show.”

Providing support for The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band will be the Scooter Brown Band. A United States Marine veteran, Scooter Brown traded in guns for guitars and hit the road. With their newest release, “American Son,” the Scooter Brown Band is defining modern Southern rock.

All three bands will hit the stage on April 24th. Tickets go on this Friday. Tickets are $89, $69, $49 and $35 and will be available on Friday at 10:00 am at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com or by phone at 888-826-SHOW.