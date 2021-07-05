Charitable Organization Registration Transfers to Attorney General

With the passage of legislation earlier this year, the filing requirement for charitable organizations, professional fundraisers and solicitors has transferred to the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, for many years the Kansas Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act (KCOSA) has required most charitable organizations to register with the state prior to soliciting. Professional fund raisers and solicitors working for the charitable organization also must register. Earlier this year, House Bill 2079 transferred the program from the Kansas secretary of state to the attorney general. The change was effective May 27 and is now complete.

“This change places registration and enforcement in the same office and will make charity regulation more efficient and effective,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

In addition, the filling fee has been set at $25 for all registrations, which is a reduction for most. The new online portal for the registration program is https://www.ag.ks.gov/charities. At that site, charitable organizations, fundraisers and solicitors can find the necessary forms to register. A copy of the KCOSA, applicable regulations and a list of frequently asked questions are also available for review.

Although administration of the program has been reformed, no substantive requirements for who must register and who is exempt have changed.

Consumers can call (785) 296-3751 or visit the charities registration page to check whether a charity is active in Kansas. Questions regarding charity registration can be directed to this phone number or to [email protected].

The Office of the Attorney General is responsible for enforcement of the KCOSA and protecting consumers from fraudulent charitable and solicitation activities. More information on staying safe from scams is available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.