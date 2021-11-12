Salina, KS

Charges Filed in 2018 Fatal Crash Case

Todd PittengerNovember 12, 2021

Following a mother’s push to reopen a case, a man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a 2018 fatal crash in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office,  on February 16th, 2018, Isaac Johnson was killed in an automobile accident.  The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

Earlier this year Johnson’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office requesting additional investigation in her son’s death and asked the Sheriff’s Office to re-open the case. The Sheriff’s Office reviewed the case and determined additional investigation was necessary.

The Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation and forwarded the case to the Dickinson County Attorney Office for review.

Charges have been filed in Dickinson County District Court against 20-year-old Hayden C. Cook of St. George, Kansas.  He is charged with:

  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Aggravated Battery X2
  • Endangering a Child X3
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving in Violation of Driver’s License Restrictions
  • Speeding

 

