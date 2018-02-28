Charges Filed Against Former Sheriff Detective

Following an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents, a former Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office detective was issued a criminal summons.

According to the agency, an investigation began in December 2017 after Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King and Undersheriff Derek Slack requested the KBI investigate the detective’s conduct.

43-year-old Jeffrey King of Larned was recently issued a summons to appear in Pawnee County District Court on felony charges that include:

making a false information

misuse of public funds

felony theft ($20,318.29)

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees will serve as special prosecutor for the case. His office says the charges stem from an investigation completed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with the cooperation of the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged violations of law occurred between January 9, 2015, and October 13, 2017.

Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King, brother of Jeffrey Allen King, requested the KBI investigate this matter upon learning of the alleged misappropriation of Sheriff’s Office funds in December 2017.

Jeffrey King was placed on administrative leave from his employment on December 5, 2017, he resigned his employment on February 22, 2018.

Jeffrey King has been issued a Summons to appear before the District Court of Pawnee County in Larned on March 15, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. for first appearance.