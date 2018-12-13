Salina, KS

Chargers Rally to Stun Chiefs

Chiefs.comDecember 13, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 29-28, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night as the Chargers took the lead in the closing seconds of the game.

Los Angeles’ quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Mike Williams for a one-yard touchdown with just four seconds remaining in the contest, pulling the Chargers within a point. The Chargers then chose to go for two points and the win following the score – a decision that paid off when Rivers again found Williams for the successful conversion.

It marked the Chargers first lead of the game and dealt Kansas City its first home loss of the season.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-34 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the game, firing a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.

Mahomes scrambled to his right and kept the play alive on the Chiefs’ first score, evading would-be tacklers before firing a 5-yard dart to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Kansas City was then back in the end zone a possession later, as Mahomes found rookie tailback Darrel Williams for his first touchdown as a professional.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs generated a productive pass-rush that brought down Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers five times in the contest. Defensive end Chris Jones was responsible for 2.5 of those sacks, extending his sack streak to 10-consecutive games and matching an NFL record.

Kansas City also tallied a pair of takeaways in the game, including a diving interception by cornerback Kendall Fuller in the end zone that spoiled a Chargers’ scoring opportunity late in the first half.

Tailback Damien Williams later plowed ahead for a pair of touchdowns in the second half, putting together his most productive game as a member of the Chiefs. Williams finished the night with 123 yards from scrimmage – the most of his career.

It wasn’t enough in the end, however, as the Chargers rallied to win the game in the contest’s closing seconds.

The Chiefs will return to action next Sunday to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Chargers Rally to Stun Chiefs

