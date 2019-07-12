Chapman’s Wiggins Selected to Governor’s Military Council

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed nine people to the KANSASWORKS State Board including a representative from Chapman. This board was formed in accordance with the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

“Our KANSASWORKS State Board provides an important workforce training program that promotes business development which in turn helps Kansans find work,” Kelly said. “I know this group will work diligently so that every worker has the tools and resources necessary to be successful.”

-Sheila Martinez, Lawrence, CEO of A-S-K Associates

-Neelima Parasker, Overland Park, CEO of snapIT Solutions

-Stephanie Rupp, Garden City, Human Resources Manager of Mosaic Industries

-Sara Koehn, Dodge City, Director of Human Resources for Western Plains Medical Complex

-Scott Grandon, Paola, Business Manager for Pipe Fitters Local 533

-Matthew Hall, Lawrence, Business Agent for Teamsters Local 696

-Shaun Junkins, Wichita, Avionics Technician at Beech Aircraft, and a Machinist

-Perry Wiggins, Chapman, serving on the Governor’s Military Council

-Jermaine Wilson, Leavenworth, Mayor of Leavenworth

Kelly also designated the Chair and Vice-Chair of this board from current members:

-Chair – David Harwood, Olathe, Senior Vice President of Terracon Consultants

-Vice Chair – Carol Perry, Topeka, Vice President of Patient Services at Stormont Vail Healthcare

The KANSASWORKS State Board is the vehicle the Governor uses to convene state, regional, and local workforce system partners and stakeholders to: enhance efficiencies and outcomes of multiple federal and state-funded workforce programs through alignment in a single state workforce system; promote economic growth by engaging public and private partners and stakeholders in the development and implementation of strategies that address the needs of business and individual citizens; enhance the overall capacity of existing resources by connecting all services under one comprehensive workforce system.