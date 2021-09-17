Chapman’s Riegel and Milton too much for Cowboys

The Chapman Irish ran over county rival Abilene Friday night in a 56-21 victory. It was the fourth straight victory in the series for the Irish. Chapman finished, unofficially, with 603 total yards with 557 of the yards on the ground.

It was Homecoming night in Chapman, Shannon Anderson was named the Queen and the King was Eli Riegel. Riegel was certainly the King of the football field, the 5’10” 195 Senior, carried the football 20 times for 245 yards. He scored on touchdown runs of 49, 60 and 50 yards. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Co-Player of the Game along with Tate Milton. Milton, a 5’11” 195 Senior, had 10 carries for 88 yards and had touchdown runs of 3, 4 and 7 yards. Riegel and Milton helped Chapman build a 38-7 halftime lead as the pair scored 4 of the 5 first half touchdowns for the Irish.

Chapman also got a 26 yard touchdown run from 5’8” Sophomore, Aiden Whitely. He finished with 12 carries for 108 yards. The other touchdown came on a 10 yard pass play from Quarterback Nick Anderson to Ian Suther.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Abilene was Stocton Timbrook. Timbrook finished with 256 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. The big stat for Timbrook though was 0 interceptions. He had 5 interceptions in his first 2 starts. Timbrook connected on touchdown passes to Nathan Hartman, Cooper Wildey and Kaleb Becker of 29, 83 and 11 yards respectively.

The Cowboys fell to 0-3, 0-3 with the loss and will host Christ Prep Academy next Friday. Chapman improved to 2-1, 1-0 with the victory and will host Marysville. The Bulldogs did not play on Friday.