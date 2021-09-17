Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 65 °

Chapman’s Riegel and Milton too much for Cowboys

Trent SanchezSeptember 17, 2021

 

The Chapman Irish ran over county rival Abilene Friday night in a 56-21 victory.  It was the fourth straight victory in the series for the Irish.  Chapman finished, unofficially, with 603 total yards with 557 of the yards on the ground.

It was Homecoming night in Chapman, Shannon Anderson was named the Queen and the King was Eli Riegel.  Riegel was certainly the King of the football field, the 5’10” 195 Senior, carried the football 20 times for 245 yards.  He scored on touchdown runs of 49, 60 and 50 yards.  He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Co-Player of the Game along with Tate Milton.  Milton, a 5’11” 195 Senior, had 10 carries for 88 yards and had touchdown runs of 3, 4 and 7 yards.  Riegel and Milton helped Chapman build a 38-7 halftime lead as the pair scored 4 of the 5 first half touchdowns for the Irish.

Chapman also got a 26 yard touchdown run from 5’8” Sophomore, Aiden Whitely.  He finished with 12 carries for 108 yards.  The other touchdown came on a 10 yard pass play from Quarterback Nick Anderson to Ian Suther.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Abilene was Stocton Timbrook.  Timbrook finished with 256 yards passing and 3 touchdowns.  The big stat for Timbrook though was 0 interceptions. He had 5 interceptions in his first 2 starts.  Timbrook connected on touchdown passes to Nathan Hartman, Cooper Wildey and Kaleb Becker of 29, 83 and 11 yards respectively.

The Cowboys fell to 0-3, 0-3 with the loss and will host Christ Prep Academy next Friday.  Chapman improved to 2-1, 1-0 with the victory and will host Marysville.  The Bulldogs did not play on Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Concordia’s Keyan Miller’s 4 TD&#...

September 10, 2021 10:05 pm

Cowboy Stadium Construction nearly Complete a...

August 16, 2021 7:19 am

Students Win 2021 KSAL Scholarships

June 3, 2021 10:42 am

AUDIO: 2021 State Track & Field Results

May 30, 2021 8:40 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Complete, Dominant Effort Propels S...

SOUTH 36, CAMPUS 14 The final score was not a true representation of how dominant the Salina South ...

September 17, 2021 Comments

Minneapolis Grounds and Pounds Repu...

Sports News

September 17, 2021

Chapman’s Riegel and Milton t...

Sports News

September 17, 2021

Big Plays Hurt Central in Loss to A...

Sports News

September 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Feds Say Nearly 500 Afgha...
September 17, 2021Comments
Disturbance Leads to Two ...
September 17, 2021Comments
Piggy Bank Stolen in Hote...
September 17, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Business B...
September 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices