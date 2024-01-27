Chapman’s Kurt Webster Accepts O.C. Job at Shawnee Mission N.W.

Chapman Head Football Coach, Kurt Webster announced this week that he will step down as coach after 7 seasons in Chapman. He has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at Shawnee Mission Northwest. Webster stated that he wanted to be closer to home and wanted an opportunity to learn from a “Kansas high school football legend, Bo Black.”

Webster graduated from Shawnee Mission West in 2007. He played for a State championship as a player and lost in 2006 to Hutchinson. Webster went on to play college football at Emporia State and William Jewell. He returned to Shawnee Mission West as an assistant coach and helped guide them to a State Championship over Hutchinson in 2012. He moved on to Emporia as a defensive coordinator for the ’13 and ‘14 seasons and then returned to S.M.W. for ’15 and “16 seasons before becoming the head coach at Chapman in 2017.

Webster went 1-8 in his first season with the Irish but had a breakthrough season in 2018. That year, Chapman, finished 7-3, 4-0, won a playoff game, and earned their first NCKL title since 2007. The Irish would also win the league in 2021. That season, Chapman, also went 7-3, 4-0 and picked up a playoff victory. This season the Irish finished 3-6, 1-3.

In his seven seasons, Chapman went 27-36, 12-15. He had eight 1st Team All-State players, 5 Shrine Bowl Players, 125 students enrolled in weights and a Top 5 finish in State Powerlifting in 2022.