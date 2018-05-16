Chapman Teen Killed in Crash

A recent Chapman High School graduate was killed in a car crash in rural Dickinson County on Monday.

According the Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman deputies were called to Rain Road at 11:20 p.m. on Monday. It appeared that 17-year-old Colin Henderson was northbound in a 2013 Nissan near the 3200 block of Rain Road. North of Kansas Highway 18 the vehicle left the road, struck a driveway culvert and overturned.

Henderson was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was no indication of alcohol use.