Chapman Teen Killed in Crash

John AndersonMay 16, 2018

A recent Chapman High School graduate was killed in a car crash in rural Dickinson County on Monday.

According the Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman deputies were called to Rain Road at 11:20 p.m. on Monday. It appeared that 17-year-old Colin Henderson was northbound in a 2013 Nissan near the 3200 block of Rain Road. North of Kansas Highway 18 the vehicle left the road, struck a driveway culvert and overturned.

Henderson was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was no indication of alcohol use.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

