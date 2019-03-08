Chapman Falls to Augusta in Semifinals of 4A Tournament

The Chapman Irish came up just short of their fourth state title appearance Friday night at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina, site of the 4A State Tournament. Augusta defeated Chapman 46-40 and the Orioles will make their eighth appearance in the title game and go for their first state title since 2002. That season, Augusta was coached to a state title by current Abilene High School Coach and Chapman graduate, Terry Taylor. Oriole Head Coach, Jake Sims was the 6th man on that championship team.

In the game Friday night, Augusta looked like they may start to pull away in the third quarter after a basket by Jaren Jackson increased their lead to 36-28 with 4:37 to play in the quarter. Chapman responded with an 8-0 run and held the Orioles the length of a quarter without scoring. Brandon Colston tied the game at 36 with 3:44 to play in the fourth. Augusta would answer though as they did all night, Ryan Andrews buried a three to give the Orioles a 39-36 advantage with 3:19 left and they wouldn’t trail the rest of the night.

The game was tight throughout, there were 4 lead changes and the score was tied nine times, including at the end of the first quarter at 13. Izek Jackson had a huge game in the victory over Anderson County with 28 points and 16 rebounds. He got off to a fast start against the Orioles with 6 first quarter points. Augusta would hold him to 2 points the rest of the night and he finished with 8 points on 4-6 shooting. He picked up his second foul early in the second quarter and had to sit for much of the quarter which helped the Orioles take a 28-25 lead into halftime.

The Irish were led in scoring by Colston, who finished with 13 points. Chapman will play Wichita Trinity tomorrow for 3rd Place. The Knights entered the tournament as the #1 seed but fell in the semifinals to #4 Kansas City Piper 57-54. The Pirates got a last second three-pointer from Tyren Shelley to win it and they will play for their first state championship Saturday night.