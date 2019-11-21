Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 28 °

BREAKING NEWS

Chapman Elementary School Closed as a Precaution

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2019

A Dickinson County school is closed on Thursday due to a nearby police investigation.

KSAL sister station, KABI “The General” in Abilene, reports that Chapman Elementary school is closed for Thursday.

Though the school is closed for the day, authorities believe that there is no threat to the public.

More information is here from KABI’s social media post:

Chapman Elementary is closed Thursday after police respond to a nearby mental health/domestic welfare issue. The…

Posted by KABI the General on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Chapman Elementary School Closed as...

A Dickinson County school is closed on Thursday due to a nearby police investigation. KSAL sister...

November 21, 2019 Comments

Argument over Loud Music

Kansas News

November 21, 2019

Vandals Paint Racial Slur on Truck

Kansas News

November 21, 2019

Kettle Campaign Underway in Salina

Top News

November 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Argument over Loud Music
November 21, 2019Comments
Vandals Paint Racial Slur...
November 21, 2019Comments
Parade Of Lights, Christm...
November 21, 2019Comments
VIDEO: Big Boy Locomotive...
November 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH