Chapman Elementary School Closed as a Precaution

A Dickinson County school is closed on Thursday due to a nearby police investigation.
KSAL sister station, KABI “The General” in Abilene, reports that Chapman Elementary school is closed for Thursday.
Though the school is closed for the day, authorities believe that there is no threat to the public.
More information is here from KABI’s social media post:
Chapman Elementary is closed Thursday after police respond to a nearby mental health/domestic welfare issue. The…
Posted by KABI the General on Thursday, November 21, 2019