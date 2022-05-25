Changes to State Baseball/Softball Tournaments

Per the Kansas State High School Activities Association, the following changes have been made to certain State Baseball and Softball Tournaments this week:

4A State Softball in Salina has been moved to Salina South HS.

6A State Baseball in Wichita has been postponed to Friday the 27th & Saturday the 28th.

5A State Softball in Wichita has been postponed to Friday the 27th & Saturday the 28th.

These changes are due to inclement weather in the area over the last few days across the state of Kansas. Stay tuned for more possible changes, as State Tournaments are set to begin on Thursday.