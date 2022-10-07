Changes to KSAL Sports Coverage for Friday (10/7)

Due to a last-minute illness of a KSAL broadcaster, Meridian Media will be shifting its coverage of High School Football on Friday, October 7th.

The coverage of games on the Meridian Media stations will be as follows:

1150 KSAL / 106.7 FM, 6:45 PM – Salina Central vs. Andover Central

Y 93.7 FM, 6:45 PM – Salina South at Newton

FM 104.9, 6:45 PM – Minneapolis at Nemaha Central

NO BROADCAST – Ell-Saline at Clifton-Clyde

Ell-Saline Head Football Coach Joe Roche will be a guest on Saturday morning’s High School Coaches Corner on 1150 KSAL/106.7 FM from 8-9 AM to recap the game against Clifton-Clyde. Ell-Saline’s game next week, on Thursday, October 13th against Washington County will air on FM 104.9.

We apologize for this last-minute change, and thank our listeners for their support and understanding. Questions/concerns can be directed to Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider at [email protected]