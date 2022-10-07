Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 44 °

Changes to KSAL Sports Coverage for Friday (10/7)

Jackson SchneiderOctober 7, 2022

Due to a last-minute illness of a KSAL broadcaster, Meridian Media will be shifting its coverage of High School Football on Friday, October 7th.

The coverage of games on the Meridian Media stations will be as follows:

1150 KSAL / 106.7 FM, 6:45 PM – Salina Central vs. Andover Central

Y 93.7 FM, 6:45 PM – Salina South at Newton

FM 104.9, 6:45 PM – Minneapolis at Nemaha Central

NO BROADCAST – Ell-Saline at Clifton-Clyde

Ell-Saline Head Football Coach Joe Roche will be a guest on Saturday morning’s High School Coaches Corner on 1150 KSAL/106.7 FM from 8-9 AM to recap the game against Clifton-Clyde. Ell-Saline’s game next week, on Thursday, October 13th against Washington County will air on FM 104.9.

We apologize for this last-minute change, and thank our listeners for their support and understanding. Questions/concerns can be directed to Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider at [email protected]

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Changes to KSAL Sports Coverage for...

Due to a last-minute illness of a KSAL broadcaster, Meridian Media will be shifting its coverage of ...

October 7, 2022 Comments

Kansas Drought Emergency

Kansas News

October 7, 2022

Shockers Announce Future Hoops Seri...

Sports News

October 7, 2022

Two Vehicle Burglaries

Kansas News

October 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Drought Emergency
October 7, 2022Comments
Two Vehicle Burglaries
October 7, 2022Comments
Cooler Weather Signals Co...
October 7, 2022Comments
Missing ATV
October 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra