Changes for Area Teams’ Basketball Substates

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state basketball tournament fields for all six of its classes for the 2018-19 season.

Here are this year’s postseason tournament fields for KSAL area teams:

Class 5A:

West-Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Bishop Carroll, Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend, Hays, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Maize, Maize South, McPherson, Newton, SALINA CENTRAL, SALINA SOUTH, Valley Center, Wichita Heights, Wichita Northwest

Class 4A:

West-ABILENE, Andale, Augusta, Buhler, CHAPMAN, Clearwater, El Dorado, Mulvane, Nickerson, Pratt, Rose Hill, Topeka-Hayden, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington, Wichita-Trinity Academy, Winfield

Class 3A:

Host: Hoisington-Hays TMP, Hoisington, Lyons, Norton, Phillipsburg, Russell, SMOKY VALLEY, SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

Host: Riley County-Beloit, Clay Center, Council Grove, MINNEAPOLIS, Riley County, St. George-Rock Creek, St. Marys

Class 2A:

Host: Marion-Allen-Northern Heights, Alma-Wabaunsee, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Goessel, HERINGTON, Hillsboro, Marion, Rossville

Host: Sterling-BENNINGTON, Canton-Galva, Ellinwood, ELL-SALINE, Inman, SACRED HEART, Sterling

Class 1A will have a regional tournaments where the top two teams advance to sub-state:

Regionals (Feb. 18-23)

Host: Lebo-Burlingame, Junction City-St. Xavier, Lebo, Lost Springs-Centre, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley, RURAL VISTA

Host: Solomon-Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, LINCOLN, Mankato-Rock Hills, Scandia-Pike Valley, SOLOMON, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), TESCOTT

Sub-States (Feb. 28-March 2)

Hosts: Alma-Wabaunsee & Clay Center

Regionals (Feb. 18-23)

Host: Sylvan-Lucas Unified-Claflin-Central Plains, La Crosse, Natoma, Otis-Bison, SYLVAN-LUCAS UNIFIED, Victoria, WILSON

Sub-State (Feb. 28-March 2)

Host: Russell High School