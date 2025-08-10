Changes Coming to Bus Stops

Salina’s CityGo public transportation system is getting a significant upgrade in the next several weeks.

According to OCCK Transportation, beginning Monday, September 8th, nearly all bus stops will be adjusted across the network—20 new stops will be added, while 10 stops with consistently low ridership will be removed.

These changes are part of a broader effort to improve efficiency, reduce daily mileage by nearly 100 miles, and pave the way for a possible sixth route to launch in 2026. Currently, CityGo operates five routes.

Each route will still be designated by a distinct color, with the changes making it easier for riders to identify and navigate the system. This redesign aims to significantly decrease ride times—potentially by up to 75%—while improving the overall transit experience.

The updated system will also introduce new features for passenger convenience, including onboard WiFi and automated voice announcements for each stop. Maps of the new routes and stops will be available from bus drivers and at the OCCK office, with simplified layouts for easier reading.

All current fares will remain the same: $1 for a single ride and $2 for an all-day pass.

Trell Grinter, OCCK Director of Transportation, emphasized the impact of the updates. She tells KSAL News “OCCK Transportation is excited to provide these changes for both our existing riders and new passengers, to help them live their best life.”

In 2024, CityGo served approximately 245,000 riders, with OCCK’s paratransit service assisting an additional 57,000 passengers.

The upcoming enhancements are designed to provide a faster, more cost-effective, and user-friendly transit system for Salina residents.