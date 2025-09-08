Chamber Ready For First Business Expo

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to launch then first-ever Salina Business Expo, which the organization says will be a “dynamic new event designed to connect local businesses, entrepreneurs, and the Salina

community”.

The Expo will take place next week, on September 18th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 10am to 2pm. Free and open to the public, the Business Expo will showcase a diverse array of businesses from Salina and surrounding areas.

According to the Chamber, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, discover local products and services, and gain insight into the vibrant economic landscape of North Central Kansas.

“The Salina Business Expo is all about strengthening local connections,” said Renee Duxler, President and

CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, “This is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to showcase what they do best and for residents to see just how much talent and innovation exists right here in Salina.”

Event Highlights Include:

Exhibitor booths from over 70 local and regional businesses

Interactive product demonstrations

Presentations and performances throughout the day

Food and beverage samples

Raffle prizes and giveaways

Photo booth for individuals, groups, and families to celebrate Salina

“This Expo will be more than just a trade show—it’s a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit and community pride that defines Salina,” said Hayley Rhodes, Business Development Director for the Chamber, “Whether you’re a startup, a long-established company, or a resident simply curious about what Salina has to offer, this event is for you.”

_ _ _