Chamber President Looking at 2022

Jeff GarretsonDecember 8, 2021

Picking up awards and leading the Salina business community into 2022 have all been on Salina Area Chamber President and CEO Eric Brown’s to-do-list for the past couple of weeks.

According to the Chamber, Brown was recently named to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2021 40 Under 40 list of emerging leaders shaping the chamber of commerce industry. The annual recognition program showcases 40 of the industry’s top emerging leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the communities they serve.

“It is a nice award to have and I appreciate it,” Brown told the audience listening to the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday. “My work does not happen in a vacuum. I have so many different volunteers, so much support from my staff and so much support from the board of directors.

Brown spent the balance of his time looking at the work force and some of the challenges that lie ahead for Salina in the new year.

 

