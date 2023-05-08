Chamber Orchestra Concluding Season

The Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley’s final concert of the season is Sunday.

The performance, held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg, will feature works by Clarke, Faure, Beethoven and is free and open to the public.

According to Bethany College, the Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley is a unique, auditioned regional ensemble of professional musicians, supported by Bethany and the Lindsborg Arts Council. The ensemble includes Bethany faculty members and players from Wichita, Manhattan, Salina, Lawrence, and Kansas City. Under the musical direction of Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Studies, the COSV seeks to educate and engage audience members through the performance of orchestral masterworks.

“As a musician and connoisseur of classical music, I believe it is essential to support the COSV as it brings a high-quality performance and people to our local area together through their appreciation of music,” says President Elizabeth Mauch.

This year’s performance will be led by concertmaster Ann Samuelson, a retired Instructor of Music in Violin/Viola and Piano Proficiency at Bethany College. Samuelson is a member of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra and maintains a private studio of violin and viola students.

Nancy Johnson has served as the ensemble’s principal second violinist and holds the same position in the Wichita Symphony. She is also a faculty member at Bethel College and Hesston College where she teaches private violin students.

The Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley also features musicians, Boris Vayner, Meagan Dodson, Andrew Book, Colleen White, Alyssa Morris, Amy Guffey, Susan Gustavson Maxwell, Meri Jenkins, Larry Dean, Daniel Hinman, and Kurt Gartner.