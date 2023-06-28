Chamber Making Group Health Insurance Available

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is making group health insurance available.

According to the Chamber, with partners Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS),again this year they are offering businesses access to health insurance savings associated with large group medical coverage.

Chamber Blue of Kansas is an association health plan (AHP) that allows employers to join together to purchase insurance. The larger pool of people enrolled in the plan allows the possibilities for more plan options, and potentially, lower cost.

“Quality and consistent health insurance benefits are an important recruitment tool for most employers because its such a high priority for employees,” Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce said, “A group insurance plan like this spreads the risk and stabilizes rates for small businesses and non-profits and helps them be competitive in their talent recruitment.”

In 2022, chambers of commerce in the state of Kansas worked with their area employers to get them qualified for enrollment that began January 1, 2023. Those efforts resulted in 257 businesses enrolling in Chamber Blue representing almost 3,000 employees.

Chamber Blue of Kansas offers employers the ability to attract and retain top talent by increasing access and buying power of more than a single business alone. Employers and their most valued asset – their employees – will receive access to:

A dedicated account management team with one-on-one support

More choice in plan options

Stability of rates with a larger pool of participants

A uniform rate for the group based on average risk rather than rating each member individually

Dental, life, disability and ancillary coverage offerings will be available to complete your benefit package

The plan is open to employers with 2-50 employees and are current, dues-paying members of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

To be eligible for the 2024 enrollment, the employer must already be enrolled in Chamber Blue or must participate in the census survey that will open on July 1st and continue until August 18th.

The Salina Area Chamber will be holding informational presentations on July 12th at 8am, noon, and 4pm and again on August 8th at noon and 4pm. To RSVP or learn more about how you can help employees improve their overall health and well-being, contact Ashley Finan, Membership Recruitment and Retention Director at 785-827-9310 x132 or [email protected].