Chamber Honors Presbyterian Manor

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen the Salina Presbyterian Manor senior living community as this year’s “Best Place to Work.”

According to the manor, the Chamber presents this award to businesses who go above and beyond to create an outstanding workplace culture. Salina Presbyterian Manor’s leadership team received the award during the Chamber’s 2025 Annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday.

The Chamber referenced the manor’s nomination form, highlighting that the community’s leadership team leads by example, creating a culture to serve seniors by living the organization’s mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.

“Our staff members have the critical job of providing compassionate care for our seniors,” said Melissa Brumbaugh, executive director. “Every day they show up committed to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents, ensuring that each one feels valued and supported. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the passion they bring to their work daily.”

The award comes at a great time as Salina Presbyterian Manor celebrates its 45th anniversary since it first opened its doors on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1980. The manor will celebrate with residents and employees at the Manor this Valentine’s Day.