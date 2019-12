Police are investigating a residential burglary in south Salina after a number of power tools were stolen from an attached garage.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, sometime between December 3 and December 7, someone forced a door open on a garage in the 800 block of Mike Drive and stole 2 Stihl brand chainsaws.

Police say the thief also removed a Milwaukee brand drill kit worth $400. There are no suspects.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,500.