Ceremony to Honor Lindsborg Pioneer

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Alma Lind Swensson Memorial Garden will be held on April 29 at 11:30am in Swensson Park.

The community can gather at the garden for a short program consisting of a retelling of Alma and the project, artists’ statements from Lindy Nelson, landscape designer, and Michaela Valli Groeblacher, sculptor, as well as a dedication poem concluding with a ribbon cutting.

Alma Lind Swensson is credited with beginning the long-standing Lindsborg and Bethany College tradition of performing Handel’s Messiah as a way to help Swedish immigrants learn English. She established the Messiah Oratorio Chorus in 1881.

The event will help pay homage to the visionary woman whose contributions to the Lindsborg community go far beyond her lifetime.

Swensson Park is located at 400 N. Main Street in Lindsborg, Kansas.