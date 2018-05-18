Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 64 °

Cereal Burglar

KSAL StaffMay 18, 2018

A Salina woman awakens to hear a stranger breaking into her home and calls police.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were sent to a home in the 2000 block of Meadowlark Lane early Friday morning around 1:30am.

As police arrived they saw 25-year-old Juan Bustamante-Espinoza running through the backyard and quickly apprehended him.

Sweeney says he’ll face charges of aggravated burglary and theft for allegedly shoving cereal and milk, plus a bowl and spoon into his backpack before bolting from the woman’s kitchen.

The 26-year-old woman and two young children were not hurt in the incident.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Salina Police Kansas News

Compact SUV Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle. Authorities say sometime between 10pm Thursday an...

May 18, 2018 Comments

Domestic Battery Arrest

Kansas News

May 18, 2018

Cereal Burglar

Top News

May 18, 2018

Hairball Coming Back to Salina

Top News

May 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Compact SUV Stolen
May 18, 2018Comments
Domestic Battery Arrest
May 18, 2018Comments
Salina Crimestoppers 5-18...
May 18, 2018Comments
Once Again, State Univers...
May 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH