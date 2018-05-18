Cereal Burglar

A Salina woman awakens to hear a stranger breaking into her home and calls police.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were sent to a home in the 2000 block of Meadowlark Lane early Friday morning around 1:30am.

As police arrived they saw 25-year-old Juan Bustamante-Espinoza running through the backyard and quickly apprehended him.

Sweeney says he’ll face charges of aggravated burglary and theft for allegedly shoving cereal and milk, plus a bowl and spoon into his backpack before bolting from the woman’s kitchen.

The 26-year-old woman and two young children were not hurt in the incident.