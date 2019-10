Central’s Title Highlights Regional Tennis Results

Class 5A in Salina

Team results

Salina Central 18, Salina South 17, McPherson 15, Valley Center 5, Great Bend 1, Maize 1, Newton 1, Hays 0

Salina Central

Callie Sanborn – Singles Regional champion

Emery Newton – third in singles

Reagan Geihsler & Camryn Phelps – fourth in doubles

Sydney Sorell & Molly Michaelis – sixth in doubles

Salina South

Robyn Logan – second in singles

Jilian Coleman & Tess Daily – second in doubles

Iliana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker – third in doubles

Singles – SC’s Callie Sanborn defeated SS’ Robyn Logan 6-1, 6-0 in championship

Doubles – McPherson’s Taylor Bruce & Ceanna Allen defeated South’s Coleman & Daily 6-4, 6-4 in championship; South’s Armbrust & Nunemaker defeated Central’s Phelps & Geishler 6-3, 6-3 for third; Central’s Sorell & Michaelis defeated Newton’s Kenzi Gillispie & Madelynn Hamm 6-4, 6-0 for sixth.

Class 3-2-1A in Hillsboro

Team results

KC Christian 19, Smoky Valley 16, Sacred Heart 7, Wabaunsee 5, Maranatha Christian 4, Sabetha 4, Rossville 2, Marysville 1

Sacred Heart

Lily Perrin – second in singles after 6-2, 6-0 loss to KCC’s Lilly McNeil

Smoky Valley

Lena Rauchholz – fourth in singles after 6-4, 6-3 loss to KCC’s Emma Sand

Yenni & Elliott – second in doubles after 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 loss to KCC’s Bartels & Knoflicek

McMillan & Jones – third in doubles after 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over MA’s Favero & Favero