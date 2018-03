Central’s Backes Makes KBCA All-Star Roster

Salina Central senior Elisa Backes’ high school basketball career isn’t over yet.

The future Nebraska-Kearney Loper has been selected by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association for its annual All-Star game. The boys and girls contests take place on June 23 at Mabee Arena, home to the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

Backes was tabbed as the AVCTL-I player of the year. Backes set single-season records for points scored, rebounds and two-point field goals made.

Joining her is McPherson superstar Taylor Robertson, who willed her team to a Class 4A-I state championship at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The Oklahoma commit was named as Miss Kansas Basketball by the KBCA. Classmate Ben Pyle earned a similar honor, earning Mr. Kansas Basketball. Mason Alexander joins the dynamic duo to form a solid group of Bullpups.

Girls Roster

Elisa Backes, Salina Central

Taylor Robertson, McPherson

Brooke Lansford, Blue Valley West

E’lease Stafford, Lawrence

Christianna Carr, Manhattan

Sydney Wilson, Olathe East

Tre’Zure Jobe, Wichita South

Ashton McCorry, Bishop Carroll

Sereena Weledji, St. Thomas Aquinas

Sydney Bergmann, Concordia

Sydney Crain, Girard

Tristan Gegg, Labette County

Taylor Joplin, Garden Plain

Emmiley Hendrixson, Haven

Bailey Bangert, Kingman

Kayla Vitztum, TMP-Marian

Conner Keith, Hill City

Brianna Vogts, Olpe

Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

Karsen Schultz, Wabaunsee

Katie Glatczak, Centralia

Morgan Bolen, Hartford

Peyton Havlas, Quinter

Boys Roster

Ben Pyle, McPherson

Mason Alexander, McPherson

Parker Braun, Blue Valley Northwest

Joseph Pleasant, Blue Valley Northwest

Sam Ward, Blue Valley Northwest

Bryant Mocaby, Derby

Garrett Luinstra, Free State

Luke Evans, Bishop Carroll

Dylan Vincent, Eisenhower

Cooper Kaifes, Mill Valley

Marque English, Pittsburg

Koriyon Carr, Topeka West

Devin Davis, Wichita Heights

Jonny Clausing, Augusta

Ezekiel Lopes, Bishop Miege

Javon Reliford, Labette County

Gave Pieschl, Marysville

Kason O’Neal, Halstead

Diego Davila, Lakin

Damon Schmidt, Olpe

Tate Busse, Saint Francis

Nate Heneha, Central Christian

Gilbert Peters, South Gray