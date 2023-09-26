Central to Present “Noises Off”

Students at Salina Central High School will present what some say is the “funniest farce ever written”. The Mustang drama department will present “Noises Off”.

According to the school, Michael Frayn’s Noises Off takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, performance during the tour, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Frayn gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

Direstor Barbar Hilt says “Noises Off is one of the most well-known farces of all time! This script has been performed by many high schools and theatre groups around the country as well as at least twice at Central High School if not more. The last time it was performed at Central High School was around 2008 and Central High School took their performance to the Kansas Thespian Festival and to the International Thespian Festival that year. We hope that our production brings back nostalgia for any Salina residents that were a part of the performances or have seen the show in the past and also that we have added our bits of humor to process. We hope that we are selected for mainstage performance at the Kansas Thespian Festival. Our ticket prices are just a bit higher than our other plays this season so that we can help to off-set the cost of having our show adjudicated. We have also waved all online credit processing fees this year so that we can better serve our patrons. Thank you to everyone who comes out to support Mustangs Central Theatre! It’s going to be a great year to be a Mustang!”

Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $10 adults, $5 students with ZERO credit service charges added to this price if using a credit card online to pre-purchase tickets. This production is being submitted to the Kansas Thespian Festival for mainstage adjudication. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes including two 10 minute intermissions between each act. The production is directed by Barbara Hilt, Central High School Theatre teacher and program director who is assisted by Bill Weaver, Central High School Technical Director.

The show is October 6th, 7th, and 8th,

Please be advised that this production is has more adult humor that may not be suitable for all ages.