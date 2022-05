Central to celebrate athletic signees Wednesday

The following student-athletes will be signing their college letters of intent on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the Central Cafeteria at 2:45 p.m.

Sergio De La Torre – Boys Soccer – Bethany College

MacKenzie Nutter – Girls Soccer – Bethany College

Lexie Fischer – Girls Soccer – Bethany College

Grant Sheppard – Boys Soccer – Kansas Wesleyan University

Chris Morton – Boys Soccer – Kansas Wesleyan University

Sabian Mills – Football – Kansas Wesleyan University

Collin Phelps – Boys Tennis – Kansas Wesleyan University

Connor Phelps – Boys Tennis – Piedmont University

Hannah Watkins – Cheer – Cloud County Community College

Oriana Botz – Cheer – Kansas Wesleyan University

Katelyn Botz – Cheer – Kansas Wesleyan University

Nick Clayson – Baseball – Central Christian College