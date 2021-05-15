Salina, KS

Central Tennis Repeats as Boys Champs

Pat StrathmanMay 15, 2021

Class 5A – Maize South

Team Scores
Salina Central 40, Maize South 37, Maize 27, Kapaun 19, Newton 16, St. Thomas Aquinas 16, Mill Valley 16, Topeka West 12, Bishop Carroll 12, Blue Valley Southwest 10, Arkansas City 7, St. James Academy 6, Emporia 4, Andover Central 2, Eisenhower 2, Andover 1.

Salina Central Results
Connor Phelps – Defeated Maize’s Bode Carter 9-5 for seventh
Collin Phelps – Played through injury and lost to Maize South’s Harris Kossover 9-8 (5) in 9th-place game
Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer – Defeated Maize South’s Garrison Wright/Grayson Wright 6-3, 6-4 for STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Brady Stack/McCabe Green – Lost to Bishop Carroll’s John Steven/Barrett Steven 6-1, 7-5 in 3rd-place contest

Class 4A – Topeka

Team Scores
Independence 36, McPherson 34, Buhler 25, Wellington 23, Hayden 17, Parsons 14, Bishop Miege 11, Circle 11, Winfield 11, El Dorado 10, Labette County 8, Chanute 8, Abilene 5, Iola 5, Paola 5, Ottawa 4, Pratt 3, Fort Scott 2.

McPherson Results
Jaden Fox – Lost to Parsons’ Zach Spriggs in 3rd-place game
Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner – Defeated Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom/Gus Glotzbach for STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Alex Houston/Wesley Wurm – Lost to Chanute’s Kaidan Frederick/Hayden Newton in 7th-place match

Abilene Results
Kolten Coup – Defeated Paola’s Carden Escobar for 11th

Class 3-2-1A – Wichita

Team Scores
Wichita Collegiate 46, KC Christian 34, Hesston 23, Wichita Trinity 17, Rossville 16, Wichita Classical 14, Smoky Valley 13, Hutch Trinity 12, Central Plains 12, Sterling 8, Maranatha Christian Academy 7, Marysville 6, Ellsworth 4, Meade 2, Hoisington 1, Scott City 1, Wakeeney-Trego 1, Ellinwood 1, Colby 1.

Smoky Valley Results
Jake Lucas – Lost to KCC’s Caleb Bartels 6-0, 6-2 in 3rd-place match

