Central sweeps Ark City in pair of blowout wins

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 43, ARKANSAS CITY 26

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs got back in the win column on Tuesday night, taking down the Arkansas City Bulldogs 43-26.

Central picked up right where they left off on Friday night, with suffocating defense, shutting out the Bulldogs in the first quarter and allowing Central to jump out to a 19-0 lead before Ark City was able to get on the scoreboard.

The Mustangs would lead 25-7 at the end of the first half and coast to the victory, thanks to 10 point outings from both Azbey Peckham and Saniya Triplett.

The victory lifts Central’s record to 6-7 and 4-3 in AVCTL-II play, while Arkansas City falls to 6-7 and 1-5. The loss ended the Bulldogs’ 3-game winning streak.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Friday night hosting the Derby Panthers in a non-league matchup.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: AZBEY PECKHAM

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: TESSA SNYDER

SCORING:

ARKANSAS CITY (6-7 / 1-5) – 0 – 7 – 8 – 11 / 26

SALINA CENTRAL (6-7 / 4-3) – 14 – 11 – 8 – 10 / 43

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL 58, ARKANSAS CITY 28

Just like the ladies, the Mustang boys got back in the win column last night, taking down

Arkansas City 58-28 in the Brickhouse.

The Mustangs used a 14-0 start to the game to seize control out of the gates, and never let up.

Thomas McClendon scored 9 of his team-high 16 points in the opening quarter as Central ran away from the Bulldogs. Kaden Snyder also turned in a double-digit performance, scoring 11 points in the victory.

The win lifts Salina Central to 6-7 on the season and 3-4 in AVCTL-II competition, as Ark City falls to just 4-9 and 1-5 in the league.

The win also surpasses last season’s win total for the Mustangs, as they ended 2022-2023 with a 5-16 mark. They will now look to build off Tuesday’s impressive win as they host Derby Friday night.,

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: THOMAS MCCLENDON

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: GREYSON JONES

SCORING:

ARKANSAS CITY (4-9 / 1-5) – 8 – 5 – 11 – 4 / 28

SALINA CENTRAL (6-7 / 3-4) – 16 – 8 – 15 – 19 / 58