Central Students to Display Work

Work from Salina students is on display at a Salina Public Library art gallery.

According to the library, the work of Salina Central High School Visual Art Department students will be included in the exhibit “Creatively Carrying On” on display in Salina Public Library’s Virtual Gallery 708 at salinapubliclibrary.org/ virtual until March 28.

The exhibit features work by students of Larry Cullins and Kiersten Dykes, Salina Central High School art teachers.

“Creatively Carrying On” includes a cross-section of drawing, painting and mixed media art. Students are encouraged to experiment while mastering rendering and composition, while incorporating the elements of design-line, color, space, form, texture, balance, unity and emphasis.

This collection represents Salina Central’s intermediate Art 2-D and Art 3-D seniors, Art 2-D and 3-D Advanced seniors, and Advanced Placement Art and Design candidates.

Artists are Camila Arellanes, Katherynne Bettes, Katelyn Botz, Emma Brady, Isaiah Deckert, Yornely Felix, Jaymie Ferguson, Rebekah Franklin, McCabe Green, Aydan Hernandez, Isaiah Houltberg, Katelee Jennings, Julieonna Good, Justice Gonzales, Rianne Jordan, Devina Madera, Lucas McConnell, Mialee Miller, Andrea Pack, Shawn Pyeatt, Sydney Raman, Emily Redding, Allexys Ronning-Franco, Max Shaffer, Avery Smith and Chloe White.