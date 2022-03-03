Central Student Awarded $80,000 Scholarship

A senior at Salina Central High School was surprised with a college scholarship worth up to $80,000.

According to USD 305 Starlet Parham received a Rudd Scholarship, valued at $80,000,to attend Fort Hays State University.

“Starlet has always been a leader in my classroom by the example she sets with her hard work and integrity,” said Sheila Shaffer, science teacher at CHS. “Starlet has a wonderful work ethic and understands that learning involves many failures to find true success.”

Starlet plans on studying psychology and pre-law at FHSU. She stays focused by keeping her eye on her end goal. “I tell myself that the big goal in the end can’t be completed without the little goals now,” explained Starlet. ”None of this would have been possible without my faith and trust that I endow in God. And for that, I am forever grateful and blessed.”

“Starlet is a tremendous asset to our Robotics team,” added Sheila Alstatt, CHS Robotics coach. “When she commits to a project, she stays at it until it is finished. I especially admire that she is a self-starter and can work independently on tasks.”

The Rudd Scholarship is a renewable, 4-year program that covers any remaining cost of attendance after all other aid, grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account. In January, fifty finalists were chosen from a large applicant pool of highly talented, accomplished Kansas high school seniors.

The final level of competition was an interview, after which Starlet was named one of 25 Rudd Scholarship winners across Kansas.

_ _ _

USD 305 Photo: Starlet Parham (left) receives the Rudd Foundation Scholarship from Corri Roberts, Program Director at the Rudd Foundation.