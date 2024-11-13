Central Student Athletes Taking Talents to the Next Level

A trio of Salina Central High School athletes put the pen to the paper, as they commit to take their talents to college.

On Wednesday, Central student athletes, Katelyn Rupe, Valerie VanZant and Lillyana Jones each signed their letters of intent at the school’s cafeteria.

Katelyn Rupe, University of North Carolina (Cross Country and Track)

Valerie VanZant, University of Minnesota-Crookston (Dance)

Lillyana Jones, Barton Community College (Softball)

Rupe, who ran Cross Country and Track for the Mustangs was not a runner for all her 4 years. Her coach, Brad Dix tells KSAL News, she did not run as a freshman, but played tennis. Rupe decided to stick with Cross Country and started running as a sophomore in 2022

“It was pretty easy to see that she was special after her first race. Overall she is physically very talented and one of the hardest workers I have ever coached” said Dix. Rupe has set numerous records and earned many accomplishments during her high school career. Those accolades are:

Winning 20 out of 22 races in KSHSAA events and 3 consecutive State championships

Two-time Kansas Gatorade Athlete of the Year (Cross Country)

Two-time Bob Timmons award winner

19th fastest 5K time in the country with 16:49

Became 1st ever Mustang to earn a spot at the Nike Cross Country National meet in Portland, Oregon (accomplished twice). Race is on December 7th

Three-time State champion in the 3,200 (school record)

Two-time State champion in the 1,600 (school record)

“The mental side of her game has grown tremendously. Every practice for her felt like a competition, as she was competing against herself and wanted to beat every time and workout that was set for her. She has learned to manage her efforts in practice and has changed the way she approaches her training, by learning to take care of her body for the better” said Dix.

Before Rupe decided the University of North Carolina (UNC), she attended 5 official visits. Dix said her decision to sign with UNC was the welcoming environment she felt with the coaching staff and the weather. “She fell in love with the school” said Dix, and UNC was the 4th school she visited out of the five which was Utah, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Wake Forest.

“I am definitely going to miss her. She earned every opportunity and everything that was presented to her. It was Pretty special to see her finish this year” said Dix.

Valerie VanZant has only played softball for the Mustangs for one full year. The middle infielder and pitcher was a transfer from Ell-Saline last year and set the single-season strikeout record, with 118 strikeouts in just her first year as a junior. She also set a single-season Mustang softball home-run record with four.

“It has been incredible to see her (VanZant) play and she is determined. Her mentality has improved and the maturity level stands out as her teammates see her as a leader.”

VanZant is taking her talents to Minnesota-Crookston next year.

Before Lillyana Jones began her high school career, she attended her current coach’s dance class. Central dance coach, Kristal Venters tells KSAL News she used to be Jones’ dance teacher at her former dance studio.

“I have known her (Jones) for awhile since she was younger, but having the opportunity to coach her in high school was special to me. To watch her grow from studio dancer, to dance team member and now to dance at the collegiate level has been fun to watch” said Venters.

Jones competed on the dance team for the Mustangs and received a large scholarship to dance at Barton Community College.

“She (Jones) has been a huge asset for us in all 4 of her years and you could not ask for a better leader and role model. We will certainly miss her and I hope she enjoys it” said Venters.

Jones said is very happy for signing with Barton Community College and is grateful for all she has done at Central.

