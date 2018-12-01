Central Splits With Goddard to Open Up the Season

2018-19 is unfinished business for the Salina Central boy’s basketball team.

The Mustangs come in ranked No. 3 in class 5A after being runner’s up at the State Tournament last year. Central returns a lot of talent from last year’s squad and felt very confident coming in to the year. The Mustangs showed it on Friday night at Brick House with a 77-28 dominating with over Goddard.

Central led from the start and Goddard never challenged as the Mustangs led by double-figures early.

Salina Central would take a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and would extend their lead to 46-18 at halftime, with Brogen Richardson leading the way from behind the arch with a great effort off the bench from Kameron DeMars.

Goddard was unable to crack the suffocating Salina Central defense all night, as the Lions were held to below 30 points to open up the season.

Goddard (0-1, 0-0 AVCTL-II) had one player in double-figures with Cole Gordon scoring 11 points.

Salina Central (1-0, 0-0 AVCTL-I) had five players register in double-figures. Richardson led the way with 21 points, David Grammer scored 11, DeMars, Mark Grammer and Harper Williams all added in 10 points each.

The Mustangs travel to Great Bend next.

Goddard 62, SALINA CENTRAL GIRL’S 42

Much like the boy’s game, the girl’s game was never close.

Goddard opened up the game on an 11-0 run. Central was able to cut the lead down to six at one point in the second half, but Goddard would go in to halftime on a 12-7 run to take a 32-21 lead in to the locker room.

Salina Central’s Fr., Aubrie Kierscht would connect on three 3-pointers on the night, but it was not enough as Central fell behind even further in the third before trailing by over 20 points all fourth quarter.

Goddard (1-0, 0-0 AVCTL-I) had two players in double-figures in Kade Hackerott with 23 points and Brooke Sullivan with 18 points.

Salina Central (0-1, 0-0 AVCTL-I) also saw two players finish in double-figures. Kierscht led the way with 14 points, while Selah Merkle added in 11 for the Mustangs.

The next Salina Central basketball game is this Tuesday and can be heard on Sportsradio 1150 KSAL when the Mustangs play at Great Bend. Tip times are set for 6/7:30 p.m.