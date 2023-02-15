Central splits at Goddard Tuesday

The Salina Central Mustangs split their pair of contests at Goddard on Tuesday night. The Central ladies earned the win, while the Goddard boys would grab a victory. The games were the final road matchups of the regular season for Salina Central.

GIRLS: Salina Central 43, Goddard 38

A hot start for Goddard saw them grab a lead early. The Lady Lions would lead by as much as nine points early in the second quarter, but Salina Central would close the second half on a 15-4 run to take the lead at the break.

Tyler Vidricksen would once again lead the Mustang offense in scoring, putting up 14 points on four made three-pointers.

A tied game at the end of the third quarter would swing the way of Salina Central thanks to its old reliable defense. Central would surge out to a lead as big as eight points before a meaningless three in the closing seconds would pull Goddard to within five at the final horn.

The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for Central, elevating their record to 9-8 on the season.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tyler Vidricksen

H&R Block of the Game: Elle Denning

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 10 – 15 – 4 – 14 / 43

Goddard – 16 – 7 – 6 – 9 / 38

BOYS: Goddard 48, Salina Central 42

A slow start plagued the Mustangs on Tuesday. Trailing 15-3 at the end of the first quarter, Central would settle in on offense and begin chipping away at the early deficit.

Central would fight back to get within three at halftime, behind a strong defensive effort. Early in the third quarter, Central would continue to battle, taking a slim 27-26 lead, but it would give the lead right back to the Lions on the following possession, and Goddard would never relinquish it.

Central had opportunities late in the fourth quarter to tie or take the lead, but were unable to do so, despite strong play from several contributors.

Only Kaden Snyder would reach double-figures with 10 points, but Ethan Waters would score 9, Dez Gibson 8, and Hunter Mowery 7.

Goddard would make eight of their nine free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and put the game on ice.

The loss drops Central’s record to 4-13 on the year, in their seventh consecutive loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Hunter Mowery

H&R Block of the Game: Kamryn Jones

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 3 – 17 – 12 – 10 / 42

Goddard – 15 – 8 – 12 – 13 / 48