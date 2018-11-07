Central, South Players Make All-AVCTL VB Teams
Pat StrathmanNovember 7, 2018
|Player of the Year
|
|Grade
|Position
|Maggie Remsberg
|Newton
|12
|OH
|Coach of the Year
|
|
|
|Jamie Dibbens
|Newton
|
|
|1st Team
|
|
|
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Brianna Allen
|Maize
|12
|S
|Peyton Allen
|Hutch
|11
|S
|DesiRay Kernal
|Newton
|12
|MB
|Mallorie Koehn
|Maize
|10
|OH
|Sydney Nilles
|Derby
|11
|S
|Asha Regier
|Newton
|10
|OH
|Maggie Remsberg
|Newton
|12
|OH
|2nd Team
|
|
|
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Sophie Connor
|Derby
|10
|OH
|Khiley Davis
|Salina South
|12
|L
|Heather Mills
|Derby
|11
|L
|Tina Robertson
|Hutch
|11
|OH
|Holly Sanderson
|Salina Central
|12
|MB
|Hanna Schutte
|Campus
|12
|S
|Marah Zenner
|Newton
|10
|S
|Honorable Mention
|
|
|
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Morgan Armbrust
|Hutch
|12
|OH
|Sophia Buzard
|Maize
|11
|MB/OPP
|Macie Ediger
|Derby
|12
|OPP
|Sydney Fernandez
|Newton
|12
|DS
|Peyton Froome
|Salina South
|11
|S/OH
|Mariah Janda
|Salina South
|10
|S
|Lauryn Johnson
|Campus
|12
|L
|Baylee Miller
|Maize
|10
|OH
|Delaney Nash
|Salina Central
|12
|OH
|Claire Slechta
|Newton
|12
|MB
|Tannah Tilley
|Campus
|12
|OH
