Central, South Players Make All-AVCTL VB Teams

Pat Strathman November 7, 2018

Player of the Year Grade Position Maggie Remsberg Newton 12 OH Coach of the Year Jamie Dibbens Newton 1st Team Name School Grade Position Brianna Allen Maize 12 S Peyton Allen Hutch 11 S DesiRay Kernal Newton 12 MB Mallorie Koehn Maize 10 OH Sydney Nilles Derby 11 S Asha Regier Newton 10 OH Maggie Remsberg Newton 12 OH 2nd Team Name School Grade Position Sophie Connor Derby 10 OH Khiley Davis Salina South 12 L Heather Mills Derby 11 L Tina Robertson Hutch 11 OH Holly Sanderson Salina Central 12 MB Hanna Schutte Campus 12 S Marah Zenner Newton 10 S Honorable Mention Name School Grade Position Morgan Armbrust Hutch 12 OH Sophia Buzard Maize 11 MB/OPP Macie Ediger Derby 12 OPP Sydney Fernandez Newton 12 DS Peyton Froome Salina South 11 S/OH Mariah Janda Salina South 10 S Lauryn Johnson Campus 12 L Baylee Miller Maize 10 OH Delaney Nash Salina Central 12 OH Claire Slechta Newton 12 MB Tannah Tilley Campus 12 OH

