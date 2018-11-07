Salina, KS

Central, South Players Make All-AVCTL VB Teams

Pat StrathmanNovember 7, 2018
Player of the Year Grade Position
Maggie Remsberg Newton 12 OH
Coach of the Year
Jamie Dibbens Newton
1st Team
Name School Grade Position
Brianna Allen Maize 12 S
Peyton Allen Hutch 11 S
DesiRay Kernal Newton 12 MB
Mallorie Koehn Maize 10 OH
Sydney Nilles Derby 11 S
Asha Regier Newton 10 OH
Maggie Remsberg Newton 12 OH
2nd Team
Name School Grade Position
Sophie Connor Derby 10 OH
Khiley Davis Salina South 12 L
Heather Mills Derby 11 L
Tina Robertson Hutch 11 OH
Holly Sanderson Salina Central 12 MB
Hanna Schutte Campus 12 S
Marah Zenner Newton 10 S
Honorable Mention
Name School Grade Position
Morgan Armbrust Hutch 12 OH
Sophia Buzard Maize 11 MB/OPP
Macie Ediger Derby 12 OPP
Sydney Fernandez Newton 12 DS
Peyton Froome Salina South 11 S/OH
Mariah Janda Salina South 10 S
Lauryn Johnson Campus 12 L
Baylee Miller Maize 10 OH
Delaney Nash Salina Central 12 OH
Claire Slechta Newton 12 MB
Tannah Tilley Campus 12 OH

