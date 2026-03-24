Central Softball Sweeps Clay Center in Convincing Doubleheader

GAME 1 (5 innings):

CENTRAL 10

CLAY CENTER 0

The Mustangs came out locked in at the plate and backed it up with strong pitching, opening Tuesday’s doubleheader with a comfortable win.

Central wasted no time getting going, scoring two early runs against a young Clay Center staff that struggled to put together clean innings in the season opener. The Mustangs kept the pressure on throughout, sending at least six hitters to the plate in every inning and scoring multiple runs in each frame before the game ended via run rule.

With so many returning players, the approach at the plate looked immediately familiar. Central battled through at-bats, fouling off pitch after pitch until they found one they liked and didn’t miss it. In Tuesday’s season opener the Mustangs only struck out one time, a common occurrence during last season.

Putting almost every ball in play constantly tested Clay Center’s defense, and at times they cracked. Two infield throwing errors kept rallies alive for the Mustangs who managed to score three runs both innings where the errors occurred.

Katy Wagner had a great game batting leadoff, going 1-2 with 2 RBIs and two walks. Joely Guyett went 2-3 with 2 RBIs and Harper Turpin, Charlotte Gordon, Lilly VanZant, Caylie Kvasnicka and Brooke Banninger each drove in runs as well.

In her first start as a sophomore, Sophia Johnson delivered a gem, tossing a five-inning complete game. She allowed just two hits, struck out six, and didn’t issue a walk.

GAME 2 (6 innings):

CENTRAL 11

CLAY CENTER 1

Bailey Bruce started game two and pitched four effective innings allowing only one run with four strikeouts.

The second game had a completely different feel. Bruce never found herself in too much trouble, but it was the Central offense that couldn’t find any insurance.

Clay Center freshman Lara Hammond kept Central’s bats off balance and didn’t give them much to square up. Although they again only struck out once in game two, for five innings they had one hard hit ball, a triple down the right field line by Charlotte Gordon. Gordon went on to have a perfect game at the plate, going 4-4 with 3 RBIs.

With the game still in the balance entering the fifth inning, head coach Brian Guyett put Sophia Johnson back in the circle to keep Clay Center stuck at one run. Johnson proceeded to retire the only six hitters she faced.

An unbelievable sixth inning turned the game on its head. With the score still 2-1 in favor of Central, Caylie Kvasnicka stepped to the plate with Ellie Riekhof at first base. Kvasnicka roped a ball to center field that went through the legs of Clay Center’s centerfielder, allowing Riekhof and Kvasnicka to score, putting Central ahead 4-1.

The flood gates opened from there, as the Mustangs batted around until Kvasnicka came up to the plate for a second time in the inning, and hit a walk-off triple to finish the game in the 6th.

After their opening doubleheader of 2026 the Mustangs are 2-0, with a trip to Junction City up next on Friday.