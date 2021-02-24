Central Senior is Merit Scholarship Finalist

A Salina high school student is a finalist for a prestigious merit scholarship.

According to USD 305, Central High School senior Spencer Angell has been named a Finalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. He now continues in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships along with more than 15,000 other Finalists.

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

To advance to the Finalist level of competition, Angell had to complete a detailed scholarship application with information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. Finalists must also have outstanding academic records throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay.

In March, National Merit Scholarship Corporation will begin notifying scholarship winners by email.