Central Presents “The Nerd”

The Salina Central High School Drama Department presents the comedy “The Nerd” this weekend.

According to the school, performances are planned Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“The Nerd” tells the story of an aspiring young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana. Willum Cubbert has often told his friends about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. He has written to Rick to say that, as long as he is alive, “you will have somebody on Earth who will do anything for you” —so Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his thirty-fourth birthday party. But his delight soon fades as it becomes apparent that Rick is a hopeless “nerd” —a bumbling oaf with no social sense, little intelligence and less tact. And Rick stays on and on, his continued presence among Willum and his friends leading to one uproarious incident after another, until the normally placid Willum finds himself contemplating violence—a dire development which, happily, is staved off by the surprising “twist” ending of the play.

Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $7 adults, $5 students with credit service charges added to this price if using a credit card. Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15 minute intermission.

_ _ _

Cast Members

Blaise Alderson- Rick Steadman an old friend of Willum’s who once saved his life (senior)

Zander Flener- Willum Cubbert an architect (junior)

Mackenzie Martinez- Tansy McGinnis Willum’s girlfriend (junior)

Benjamin Campbell- Axel Hammond Willum’s best friend(junior)

Jackson Angell- Warnock Waldgrave Willum’s boss (senior)

Alyssa Maas- Clelia Waldgrave Warnock’s wife and mother to Thor (sophomore)

Sam Reynolds- Thor Waldgrave son to Warnock and Clelia

Crew/Creative:

Director: Barbara Hilt

Assistant Director: Chloe Highsmith (senior)

Technical Director: Bill Weaver

Stage Manager: Harper Johnston (senior)

Assistant Stage Manager: Kasheia Peterson (junior) & Paige Hinca (senior)

Shop Foreman: Trace Horniman (senior) & Benjamin Campbell (junior)

House Manager: Cadence Lane (senior)

Assistant House Manager: Katherine White (junior)

Light Board Operator: Wyatt Angell (freshman)

Lighting Design: Barbara Hilt

Sound Board Operator: Vy Le (senior)

Sound Effects: Anna Kraft (freshman)

Running Crew/ Dressers: Nathan Goldbach (sophomore), Mac Sheforgen (freshman), Lin Miller (junior), Bowie Vega (sophomore), Angelica Dao (freshman), Keaton Myers (sophomore), Marcos Lira (freshman), Jayda Rasmussen (sophomore), Mili Ocon (senior)

Hair & Makeup: Michelle Simmons (junior)

Costume Design: Addilyn Jagodzinske (freshman) & Isabell Riedel (senior)

Costume Crew: Barbara Hilt, Addilyn Jagodzinske (freshman), Isabell Riedel (senior)

Scenic Design: Bill Weaver

Set Construction/ Scenic Painting: Blaise Alderson (senior), Anastasia Corl (sophomore), Lillian Crow (sophomore), Makyla Dixson (senior), Tara Dutcher (senior), Trace Horniman (senior), Cadence Lane (senior), Vy Le (senior), Chelsea Lewin (senior), Dontai Martinez (senior), Selena Maupin (senior), Imani McFadden (senior), Lin Miller (junior), Montana Morgan (sophomore), Nikolas Lochlan (sophomore), Isabell Riedel (senior), Hunter Rogers (senior), Gavin Schneider (sophomore), Kale Shafer (sophomore), Ethan Shank (junior), Bowie Vega (sophomore), Chloe Highsmith (senior), Harper Johnston (senior), Benjamin Campbell (junior), Kasheia Peterson (junior), Camille Morris (senior), Michelle Simmons (junior), Nathan Goldbach (sophomore), Wyatt Angell (freshman), Anna Kraft (freshman), Mac Sheforgen (freshman), Zander Flener (junior), Mackenzie Martinez (junior), Paige Hinca (senior), Chloe Highsmith (senior), Alyssa Maas (sophomore), Ellie Riekhof (freshman), Barbara Hilt, Josh Lewis (junior), Jackson Angell (senior), Keaton Myers (sophomore), Leah Mull

Properties: Chloe Highsmith (senior), Blaise Alderson (senior)

Publicity: Camille Morris (senior)

Photography: Matea Gregg (For Greater Glory Photography)

Poster/ T-Shirt Design: Camille Morris (senior)

Ticket and Program Design: Barbara Hilt