Central Plows Through Hays En Route to 4th-Straight Sub-State Final

Salina Central hit from just about everywhere on the floor on Thursday night as the Mustangs made quick work of the No. 12 seed Hays, 70-25.

The No. 5 seed Mustangs started out early with both David Grammer and Brogen Richardson raining in 3’s from all over the floor. Central made five triples in the first quarter–for the second time this season against Hays–on their way to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first.

Hays tried to stay in the game though. Tra McCrae made a couple of shots in the second quarter to keep the Indians within shouting distance, however, the Central defense would lead to offense as the Mustangs galloped to a 30-15 halftime lead.

The second half is where the game completely flipped and Central completely smothered Hays with a trapping zone. Hays would turn the ball over several times in third quarter to lead to easy SC run outs. The Indians never threatened after halftime and Central was able to rest its starters for the majority of the final quarter en route to the blowout win.

Hays (9-12) was outscored 40-12 in the second half. The Indians saw its season come to a close with the loss. McCrae led the Indian offensive attack with seven points.

Salina Central (16-5) advances to yet another sub-state championship game under Doug Finch. The Mustangs were led by D. Grammer with 18 points on four 3-point makes. Both Richardson and Ben Driver scored 11 points, each to help in the cause.

Salina Central gets a rematch with No. 4 seed Wichita Heights for the second-straight year on Saturday in Wichita. Last year, the Mustangs knocked the Falcons out of the 5A State Tournament. This year, a trip to State is on the line in the sub-state championship game. Join live coverage on 1150 KSAL this Saturday.